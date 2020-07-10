The best breathable summertime face masks for kids

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY MARTA RYBCZYNSKI & JENNA FANELLI

Summertime is in full swing, which means it’s important to be prepared for the heat! We’ve got the family covered when it comes to finding face masks that won’t overheat.

We’ve found nine of the best breathable face masks for kids to help your child stay as comfortable as possible.

These masks were selected with fabric, breathability, and style in mind so your family can practice a safe social distancing and comfortable summer.

Made with sponge silk material and a cotton blend, this mask is breathable, reusable and washable and comes with soft, secure ear loops for a comfortable fit.

Price: $7.99

High-quality, cotton, washable face masks. These masks come with adjustable ear loops, nose wire and chin shape, and a pocket so filters can easily be replaced with new ones as needed. A variety of patterns and colors are available.

Price: From $4.00

A soft and stretchy no-fuss option. These masks have a built-in pocket for filters, making the mask completely reusable. The U-shaped structure of the mask leaves plenty of breathing room for comfort. This mask is available in 10 colors. For every mask sold, the seller donates a mask to someone in need.

Price: From $4.50

Breathable masks in a variety of adorable colors. These masks come with elastic straps for easy, on-the-go wear that’s fitted but comfortable. The fabric is a sturdy cotton poplin, so it’ll stay in place for even the most active kids.

Price: $12.50 (pack of five)

This mask comes with the option for a charcoal filter. This Etsy seller made it their focus to have soft, breathable masks that feel like they have enough protection and structure. These masks come with four layers of fabric: two layers of cotton and two layers of soft cotton gauze. Your order comes with a matching zippered pouch to store your mask.

Price: $18.50

These double-layered masks are completely adjustable, making them a perfect fit for any child. They offer trendy pattern options like tie-dye. The light-colored fabric options were made with summer in mind as they absorb less sunlight.

Price: $8.99

Made with 100% organic cotton, these masks are soft and washable. The seller gives an informative sizing guide based off of your child’s age. They extend their services for children under the age of 4, offering to add adjustable elastic or adjust the size for your child’s measurements.

Price: $8.50

This mask provides safety without sacrificing comfort. These linen masks even have linen earloops! The seller is from New York, so purchasing a mask from them is a great way to support the city’s community.

Price: From $12.29

These masks are absolutely charming! From the prints to the colorful earloops, they’re stylish and safe. This cotton mask is made with two layers. This seller focuses specifically on ear comfort, emphasizing the soft, gentle earloops they provide.

Price: $12.99

This story originally appeared on newyorkfamily.com.