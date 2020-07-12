Mets legend Edgardo Alfonzo goes to bat for full count of 2020 Census in Queens

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Longtime Mets star and Bayside resident Edgardo Alfonzo is stepping up to the plate on behalf of Census 2020 and a full count of the borough’s residents.

In addition to producing a Public Service Announcement encouraging New Yorker to complete the census, the Venezuelan-born Alfonzo, one of the best hitting infielders the Amazins ever produced, joined an NYC Census 2020 telethon last month.

“Today, I would like to ask you a favor that will be fundamental for our own future and the future of our families,” Alfonzo says in the PSA. “Now more than ever, with the damage of the pandemic has brought to our communities, we need everyone to complete the census form, no matter where you’re from or your immigration status. In just five minutes, you can complete the census.”

While more than half of New York City households have completed the census, neighborhoods with significant Latinx populations including North Corona and East Elmhurst are significantly behind the city’s overall self-response rate. This means that federal funding for critical services, such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, and more are at risk for these neighborhoods.

“Edgardo Alfonzo has shown his pride for New York City as a player and coach for years, and his participation in census outreach is no different,” NYC Census Director Julie Menin said. “There is no immgration or citizenship question on the census, and all responses are completely confidential and cannot be used by anyone, including law enforcement, your landlord, or ICE. We thank Edgardo for going above and beyond to remind all New Yorkers that the census is for everyone.”

Census data is used by public health officials to get the fundamental data needed to plan and manage situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the census determines each state’s rightful share of representation in the House of Representatives, where critical decisions about recovery and relief funding are being made every day.

New York stands to lose up to two congressional seats as a result of a potential undercount, which could mean fewer Black or Latinx congress members representing the five boroughs.

“It is critical that Latinos in New York City are fully counted in order to receive the resources and representation our communities deserve,” NYC Census 2020 Deputy Communications Director Catherine Almonte said. “Ensuring everyone is counted is a team effort, so we’re grateful to have Mets legend Edgardo Alfonzo join us in spreading the word. Trusted voices like this give credibility to the message that the 2020 Census is not only important but that it is safe.”

The census is available online and by phone this year: https://my2020census.gov/ and 844-468-2020.