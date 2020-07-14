Quantcast

Duo robs and assaults 19-year-old at gunpoint in Maspeth: NYPD

A 19-year-old man was robbed at gun point by two men in Maspeth on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

The NYPD is looking for two men who lured a 19-year-old into a house and robbed him at gunpoint in Maspeth this week.

On Tuesday, July 14, around 12:45 p.m., a 19-year-old man arrived at 60-26 56th St., after getting a call that his girlfriend was at the residence, according to the police.

Once he arrived, the person who originally called the 19-year-old, locked him inside the entry way to the home, according to authorities. A second man was waiting in the entry way and demanded that the 19-year-old hand over his cellphone, police sources said. The second man then hit the 19-year-old in the head with a handgun and stole his cellphone, baseball hat and keys, according to the NYPD.

The two thieves then fled from the house on foot.

According to the police, the two suspects are known to the victim. The police wouldn’t comment further on the relationship between the three men.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

