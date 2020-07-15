Elderly man drives through Jackson Heights restaurant: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 68-year-old man has been given a summons after he injured five people when he backed his car into a Jackson Heights restaurant earlier this month.

On Sunday, July 5, around 9:20 p.m., the 63-year-old man put his 2019 white SUV into reverse and drove it across Roosevelt Avenue and into the Ecuadorian restaurant, 12 Corazones, located at 86-22 Roosevelt Ave., police said.

The driver drove through both the restaurant’s newly installed outdoor seating area and the restaurant’s brick-and-mortar structure.

There were several employees and diners inside the outdoor seating area at the time of the collision, according to the NYPD. One waitress and four diners were taken to Elmhurst Hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was arrested and given a sobriety test, although he was not found to have alcohol in his system, police said. The driver was then issued a summons and released by the police.

Calls to 12 Corazones have gone unanswered.