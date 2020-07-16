Cops searching for man who broke into Ozone Park home

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a man who allegedly broke into a home in Ozone Park over the weekend.

On Friday, July 10, around 3:45 a.m., a man broke into a home near 79th Street and Sutter Avenue by breaking open the front door, according to the NYPD.

Once inside, the man stole a cellphone and fled unknown direction, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.comm or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.