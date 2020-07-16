Queens Economic Development Corporation extends ‘Reboot & Restart’ series of online webinars to help business owners

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Queens Economic Development Corporation (QEDC) has extended its series of interactive webinars for small business owners as they rebuild and recondition amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The series, “Reboot & Restart: Summer Style,” continues with one-hour PowerPoint presentations by experts in fields such as compliance, design, marketing and operations, followed by a Question and Answer session.

Attendance is free, but RSVP is required. The videos will also be uploaded to QEDC’s Facebook page.

The QEDC’s four upcoming webinars include:

1) GettinLocal, Tuesday, July 21, 11 a.m.

Webinar: The first-ever self-serve, mobile-marketing ad platform, GettinLocal is designed to help businesses reach hyperlocal audiences via features such as email marketing, video ads, SEO, and data mining. Agencies can reach thousands of customers at any moment based on their locations.

It’s free and has no third-party OTA (Online Travel Agency) fees, so entities can promote exclusive deals straight to day trippers, weekend warriors, and family vacationers. They can then evaluate the success of their campaigns via analytics that demonstrate the number of interactions, sales, and activations.

For consumers, GettinLocal is basically an e-concierge on-demand. It utilizes proprietary geo-fence technology to help travelers discover local things to do, cuisine to try, and places to visit.

With a single view, they can curate hyperlocal experiences. Then they can reserve, book, and purchase directly on a Hospitality Partners platform or at the POS (point of sale).

Speaker: GettinLocal Chief Operating Officer Peter Daly is an experienced business executive and a leader in the advancement of technologies which help accelerate mobile marketing and payments solutions.

Prior to GettinLocal, Daly was Head of U.S. Acquiring Sales at Visa and held roles as a senior leader at Bank of America, First Data, and CitiBank. He co-founded GettinLocal, because he’s passionate about developing solutions that advance all forms of commerce.

2) Restaurant HVAC Best Practices for a Post-COVID World, Tuesday, July 21, 2 p.m.

Webinar: Restaurateurs learn new ASHRAE and CDC guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and other airborne pathogens. They also learn the role of HVAC systems in managing proper ventilation along with implementation strategies and technology options that provide a path to compliance.

Page Two Speakers: Gerri Domenikos has worked in the building services, construction, food service, and hospitality industries for about 25 years. Currently, she helps clients manage their facilities.

Gabe Domenikos has experience in the construction, food service, hospitality, HVAC-R service, and maintenance industries. He works with owners, facility managers, and design teams to ensure projects finish on time, within budget, and above expectations.

Stratos Domenikos has an HVAC-R background that includes the construction, contracting, control, maintenance, perations, performance, retrofit, and sales fields. He serves a diverse client base that includes government (municipal, state, federal, defense) and commercial (data centers, hospitals, schools, colleges, ESCOs, property managers, and owners.)

3) Website Design, Monday, July 27, 2 p.m.

Webinar: This is a high-level introduction to the technologies and tools for building websites, although no existing tech skills are necessary. The webinar will begin with a brief explanation of how the web works before exploring various WYSIWYG (“What You See Is What You Get”) tools for building websites.

Plus, the expert discusses how to find skilled professionals during times of need. Participants obtain knowledge and confidence to launch websites and resources to get help when problems arise.

Speaker: Lise Fracalossi has been working with tech since the dawn of the web.

For 10 years, Fracalossi was a front-end engineer at a major tech publisher, developing its portfolio of sites and products. (She recently left this job to pursue a new career adventure.) She’s a tenacious problem-solver with top-level HTML, CSS, and JavaScript skills who also writes fantasy novels.

4) Health Department Issues for Restaurants, Thursday, July 30, 2 p.m.

Webinar: To help restaurants as they reopen, this lesson covers Article 81 of the NYC Health Code (Food Preparation and Food Establishments) and the Letter Grade System, including best practices and hot button issues. Other major topics include COVID-19 regulations, NYS and NYC guidance, and additional health precautions in this new world.

Speaker: Practicing attorney Leon Lubarsky co-founded Letter Grade Consulting to help food- service operators comply with regulations set forth by the NYC Department of Health.

Serving restaurants, bars, hotels, theatres, corporate cafeterias, and schools, this agency provides operators with preemptive solutions, education, and training to sustain the highest level of food safety, remain inspection ready, and maintain the “A” in the window.

QEDC strives to create and retain jobs through programming that grows neighborhoods, assists small businesses, and promotes tourism and business development. For more information, visit www.queensny.org