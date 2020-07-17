Man steals lawn trimmer from Flushing church: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is searching for a man who stole lawn equipment from a Flushing church last month.

On Friday, June 26, around 10:35 p.m., an unidentified man walked into the parking lot of St. Paul Chong Ha-Sang church – located at 32-15 Parsons Blvd. – and broke into a shed behind the church, according to police. The man then stole a lawn trimmer, worth around $200, and fled on foot, police said.

The man was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray shorts, black shoes, a backpack and carrying the red lawn trimmer.

Police obtained surveillance video of the man from the location of the incident.

