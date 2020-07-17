Quantcast

Man steals lawn trimmer from Flushing church: NYPD

Photo courtesy of the NYPD
The police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a lawn trimmer from a Flushing church on June 26, 2020.

The NYPD is searching for a man who stole lawn equipment from a Flushing church last month.

On Friday, June 26, around 10:35 p.m., an unidentified man walked into the parking lot of St. Paul Chong Ha-Sang church – located at 32-15 Parsons Blvd. – and broke into a shed behind the church, according to police. The man then stole a lawn trimmer, worth around $200, and fled on foot, police said.

The man was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray shorts, black shoes, a backpack and carrying the red lawn trimmer.

Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Police obtained surveillance video of the man from the location of the incident.

 

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Creep gropes woman in Jackson Heights subway station: NYPD
Creep gropes woman in Jackson Heights subway station: NYPD
Cops searching for group who threw fireworks at man on Far Rockaway train
Cops searching for group who threw fireworks at man on Far Rockaway train


Skip to toolbar