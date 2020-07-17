Queens councilman delivers new shuffleboard equipment to local seniors

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Councilman Robert Holden delivered some recreation equipment to Middle Village seniors.

Holden delivered brand new shuffleboard equipment, paid for by his office, to a group of local residents who frequent the courts at Juniper Valley Park on July 15.

He hopes the equipment will help his neighbors enjoy some outdoor activities after a long four months of being sheltered in their home.

“It was truly gratifying to encourage our local seniors to get out and enjoy the summer with some brand-new shuffleboard equipment,” said Holden. “Juniper Valley Park would practically be unrecognizable without seeing these longtime friends playing on these courts. It should give our community a great sense of normalcy and hope to see them back in action, especially after COVID-19 hit our seniors so hard.”

Although the councilman is glad he could help his neighbors as the city slowly reopens, he emphasized the importance of wearing masks, especially given the toll the virus has taken on the senior population across the city and nation.

“We should all follow their example of getting back to doing the things we love while still wearing masks and protecting each other,” he said.