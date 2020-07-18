Cops searching for suspects in Astoria shooting that injured two

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a shooting in Astoria that left two people injured last month.

A 52-year-old man and a 49-year-old man were sitting in front of 4-10 27th Ave. at approximately 5 p.m. on June 14 when the two shooters opened fire, according to authorities.

The older victim was shot in the wrist and torso, while the second victim was shot in the right leg, police said.

The shooters fled in an unknown direction and the victims were transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition, according to authorities,

Police released surveillance videos and photos of the suspect on July 17.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.