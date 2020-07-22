Queens Botanical Garden reopens to visitors enforcing safety and health guidelines

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Since closing in March to help stem the spread of COVID-19, Queens Botanical Garden reopened its gates to the public on Tuesday.

“After being closed for over four months — a truly sad experience for our staff, members, and visitors — it is such a relief and joy to be open again,” said Susan Lacerte, executive director of QBG. “It was wonderful to see people and their smiling faces come through the gates on our opening day. We look forward to welcoming more to enjoy this outdoor treasure in Flushing, Queens.”

QBG was able to reopen as the city moved into phase four, which allows low-risk outdoor venues like zoos and botanical gardens with strict capacity limits — only a third of standard capacity — and mandatory precautions in place.

Queens Botanical Garden is operating with limited hours from Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; free hours are available Wednesday from 3 to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 to 11 a.m.

The garden has enforced a visitation capacity to ensure that visitors can safely distance themselves. Consequently, entrances may be temporarily closed if and when the garden is at capacity. If visitors arrive during that time, they will be asked to wait on a socially distanced line or return at a later time.

The Visitor and Administration Building (Gift Shop and Gallery) will be temporarily closed until further notice. Indoor facilities are closed to the public.

For the health and safety of all visitors, everyone must wear a mask and maintain a 6-foot distance from others in order to enter and remain in the garden.

Hand sanitizer dispensers are available at multiple stations throughout the garden. Visitors are welcomed to inquire with staff to help locate the nearest dispenser.

The restrooms are accessible by the ramp next to the Visitor and Administration Building. All guests must follow on-site instructions on how to enter the restrooms.

All high-touch surfaces are also disinfected throughout the day.

QBG is continuing to offer live virtual group programs this summer with skilled and enthusiastic instructors leading participants through a fun and personalized lesson and hands-on activities.

Each session is approximately 45 minutes each and costs $70 per workshop with a capacity of up to 30 students.

The live online workshops include:

Animal Architecture

Bugging Out

Buzzworthy

Desert Plant Adaptations

Fantastic Flowers

Growing Together

Kitchen Gardening

Plants, Patterns and Math

Rainforest Plants

Trees and Me

Water Cycle

For admission on QBG’s pricing, open hours, and more information about reopening, click here.