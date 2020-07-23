DIY fitness rooms: How to create a home gym

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

People exercise for many different reasons. Exercise can improve one’s appearance, reduce the risk of illness, alleviate stress or anxiety, and even help pass some time. Exercise is often a social activity, but in the wake of social distancing guidelines issued in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, many people have found themselves looking for ways to exercise at home.

Building a home fitness room has never been a more timely project, and such a project can continue to provide rewards even when life returns to some semblance of normalcy. Here’s how to successfully stock a home gym.

FIND THE SPACE

A home gym will be limited by the amount of space that can be devoted to workouts. Possible fitness room locations include a spare bedroom, a garage, a basement or an enclosed patio. Measure the space so you can pick and choose equipment that will fit. Leave some floor space empty for movement exercises or mat activities.

KEEP IT BRIGHT

Darkness can sap energy levels, so invest in mirrors and adequate overhead lighting to make the space inviting. Natural light can make the exercise area more enjoyable.

CONSIDER THE FLOORING

New flooring can protect against damage and make an area more conducive to working out. Rubber mats can offset echoes and reduce the noise of running on a treadmill or setting down heavy weights.

USE SPACE SAVERS

A home gym space will likely not be as expansive as the space inside a traditional fitness center. Thankfully, many activities do not require a lot of space or equipment. Classic exercises like squats, lunges, pushups and situps require little gear but still produce results. Figure out which equipment you like the most and invest in two or three key pieces. Dumbbells of various weights, a medicine ball, and a yoga mat can be all you need to create a versatile, effective workout. A TRX system and a door-mounted pull-up bar also are great space-saving options.

INCLUDE A TV

A home gym may benefit from a smart TV that you can use to stream workout videos or catch up on the latest news while running the treadmill or using the stationary bike.

A home gym is beneficial year-round, and can be especially valuable when social distancing guidelines are put in place.

-Metro Creative Connection