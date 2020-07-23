UBS gets naming rights to Islanders’ new Belmont Park Arena

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Union Bank of Switzerland, better known as UBS, has secured a 20-year arena naming partnership with the New York Islanders for the NHL club’s new arena at Belmont Park set to open for the 2021-22 season.

UBS is the world’s largest wealth manager and is involved in almost all major financial activities ranging from retail and commercial banking to investment banking, management and wealth management.

“This is just another major piece to the foundation of the Islanders, the arena in Belmont, Long Island, and the whole New York metropolitan area moving forward,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said.

“UBS Arena will stand as a beacon of strength, resilience, achievement and community, and we look forward to celebrating this milestone with our loyal fans,” Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky said in a statement.