Ex-college hoops coach who killed a man with one punch in LIC sentenced to three years probation: DA

The 37-year-old former college basketball coach who killed a man after punching him once in Long Island City in August of 2018 was sentenced to probation and community service, District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Thursday.

Jamill Jones, the ex-basketball coach from North Carolina, was found guilty of third degree assault in February this year. Queens Criminal Court Judge Joanne Watters ordered Jones to three years of probation, 1,500 hours of private community service and a $1,000 fine on Thursday, July 23, Katz said.

Jones was in his SUV in Long Island City around 1:40 a.m., on Aug. 5, 2018, when Sandor Szabo was walking in the neighborhood after getting out of a ride-share vehicle, according to trial testimony.

Szabo, who had been at a family wedding earlier in the day, walked over to Jones’ car and banged on the window, according to Katz. Szabo then began to run away and Jones chased him, eventually catching up and punching him once in the face, the DA said.

Szabo immediately fell to the ground and hit his head on the pavement. The 35-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital with cuts to his chin, a skull fracture and other brain injuries, according to Katz. As a result of the injuries, Szabo died two days later in the hospital.

“This was a tragic incident that ended the life of a man and devastated his family, a violent run-in that should never have happened,” Katz said. “Violence is never the answer to settling a dispute.”