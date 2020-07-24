Flushing Town Hall receives grant from national bank to provide virtual community programming

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Flushing Town Hall’s virtual programming for families during the COVID-19 pandemic will be expanded thanks to a grant from CIT Group Inc., a leading national bank focused on empowering businesses and personal savers with the financial agility to navigate their goals.

CIT Group announced on Wednesday that Flushing Town Hall received the most support from customers and followers in its Acts of Caring online poll.

As a result, the company will double its grant to expand virtual family programs such as Global Arts for Global Kids: Arts Education, and Arts Equity, to thousands of families, school-aged children, teachers and community members.

Flushing Town Hall provides cross-cultural programming — works that fuse or bridge different cultures — to engage diverse audiences in appreciation of each other’s rich cultural heritage, fostering a mutual respect and understanding to help the community in an environment where people from all over the world share the same space.

“We are thrilled to be receiving this Acts of Caring grant from CIT; it truly shows their commitment to our community during this very difficult time,” said Ellen Kodadek, executive and artistic director at Flushing Town Hall. “Thanks to CIT’s support we now have the opportunity to creatively enhance our programming for thousands of families and school children during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

As part of CIT’s Acts of Caring program, the company invited customers to nominate a need in their hometown and share how the company could support those efforts on their behalf. Identified by a customer of CIT’s direct bank, Flushing Town Hall is one of 10 organizations nationwide that CIT will work with this summer.

The customer program follows a month-long social good project where CIT employees completed more than 3,000 Acts of Caring and dedicated nearly 5,000 hours in support of causes such as COVID-19 relief, addressing food insecurity, improving the environment and advancing social and economic justice.

Gina Proia, CIT chief marketing and communications officer, said they’re proud to join with their customers to support the needs of communities, and the work of Flushing Town Hall that resonated with its online community.

“We are pleased to support their work in offering virtual culture and enrichment programing to families during this time when we need to find innovative ways to stay connected,” Proia said.

To learn more about CIT’s Acts of Caring initiative, click here.