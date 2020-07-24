Speeding driver dies after crashing into train trestle in Flushing: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 27-year-old woman died after driving into a train trestle in Flushing early Friday morning.

According to the authorities, the woman was driving a Ford Mustang at a high rate of speed on at 1:50 a.m. on July 24 near 40th Road and College Point Boulevard.

The driver lost control of the car and crashed into a train trestle on the side of the roadway, according to the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad. EMS personnel arrived to find the woman unconscious and unresponsive with severe trauma to her body, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The identity of the woman is pending proper family notification. The investigation is ongoing.