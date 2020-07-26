AMC, Cineworld further delay reopening of U.S. movie theaters

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY AYANTI BERA

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc <AMC.N> said on Thursday it has delayed the reopening of its movie theaters in the United States to mid to late August, in alignment with the new release dates of Disney’s “Mulan” and Christopher Nolan’s thriller, “Tenet”.

UK’s Cineworld Group PLC <CINE.L> also pushed its U.S. reopening date to mid-August, although the company remains on track to welcome back movie-goers in Britain at the end of this month.

Movie theaters across the world were shuttered since the mid-March when several countries imposed lockdowns and social distancing measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

AMC, the world’s largest movie theater operator, had earlier delayed the reopening by two weeks to July 30. Cineworld, which owns Regal Cinemas in the United States, had also previously delayed its reopening date to July 31 for both the U.S. and UK.

About one-third of all AMC cinemas in Europe and the Middle East are already open and are operating normally, AMC said.

Earlier this week, Warner Bros. delayed indefinitely the release of “Tenet” which was earlier due out on Aug. 12.