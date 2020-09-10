PHOTOS: Queens senator names Jamaica science teacher as Woman of Distinction for 2020

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Jamaica science teacher, chaplain and mental health advocate was honored by state Senator John Liu as his Woman of Distinction for 2020 on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Abeda Khanam, a teacher at Robert F. Wagner High School in Long Island City, was given the honor outside of Masjid Omar bin Abdul Aziz mosque in Jamaica on Tuesday.

Liu picked Khanam for the award because of her leadership in education. Khanam has written curricula for classes ranging from molecular biology to urban botany, worked as a certified instructor of mental health first aid and served as a chaplain for the New York State Chaplain Task Force.

