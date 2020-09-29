Mayor warns of fines for not wearing masks as COVID-19 clusters pop up in NYC – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

New Yorkers could now be fined up to $1,000 if caught without a face mask in public, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday.

The new measure comes amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the city. Mayor de Blasio reported that the city’s coronavirus positivity rate has broken the 3 percent threshold for the first time since late May. De Blasio blamed COVID clusters in nine ZIP codes in Brooklyn and Queens for the citywide uptick.

“This is an inflection point and we will be taking more action at this point and more serious action and we will be escalating with each day depending on what we see happening on the ground and the test results we are getting,” de Blasio told reporters.

Late Monday night, the city Department of Mental Health and Hygiene issued updated data on positive rates in borough hotspots:

Gravesend/Homecrest [11223] (6.72 percent)

Midwood [11230] (5.53 percent)

Kew Gardens [11415] (3.61 percent)

Edgemere/Far Rockaway [11691] (3.98 percent)

Borough Park [11219] (5.26 percent)

Bensonhurst/Mapleton [11204] (5.15 percent)

Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/Sheepshead Bay [11229] (4.05 percent)

Flatlands/Midwood [11210] (4.08 percent)

The worrisome announcement comes as thousands of New York City public school children return to school for in-person learning. City Hall estimates that roughly 500,000 students returned to class at K-5 and K-8 schools on Tuesday as the city continues to phase-in hybrid learning students.

De Blasio said that the city’s seven-day COVID positivity average was at 1.38 percent and below the threshold for closing down schools.