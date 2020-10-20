Queens Botanical Garden celebrates seventh annual 'Taiwan: A World of Orchids' exhibit – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Queens Botanical Garden celebrated its seventh annual Taiwan: A World of Orchids exhibit that was on display from Saturday, Oct. 16, through Sunday, Oct. 18.

The garden was joined by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York on Thursday, Oct. 15, to present the exhibit of 500 pots of stunning orchids. The exhibition also featured art celebrating Taiwanese culture by artist Sandy Yeh and individuals of the North America Pastel Artists Association, and photography contributed or curated by Joseph Hsu.

“While we continue to face the pandemic challenge, I think today’s event gives us a sense of hope and normalcy,” said James K.J. Lee, ambassador and director general of TECO-NY, at the press conference. “We are glad that the beauty of Taiwanese orchids is bringing us together as we pray for New York’s better recovery.”

This year’s exhibit was held outdoors on QBG’s covered terrace following safety guidelines from New York state. A maximum of 25 people were allowed at a time to view and walk through the exhibit.

“At a time when pleasures like travel are challenging or out of reach, we’re so thrilled we were able to work together to safely bring this show back to the public so people can experience the beauty of Taiwanese culture,” said Pauline Huang, QBG ambassador, president and marketing director at United Custom Service Inc.