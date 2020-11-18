Nowadays bar adjusts operations and hours due to COVID spikes – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Nowadays, a popular bar right on the border of Ridgewood and Bushwick, is moving back to an outdoor-only operation, as the city’s COVID-19 infection rates began to see spikes.

“We’re hopeful about the vaccine news from earlier this week, but for now, closing the indoors feels like the best move,” they wrote in a press release.

The bar and restaurant, located at at 56-06 Cooper Ave., will host their staple listening sessions and weeknight films in their backyard until 10 p.m. — as per new state guidelines.

Fire pits and heated yurts are still available for their outdoor reservations. To compliment their regular and seasonal drink menu, Diner by Izakaya will serve ramen, among other comfort items.

All reservations will go through Resy, with specific booking categories for “heated yurts,” “fire pits,” and “films.” From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, no matter where you’re seated, you’ll be serenaded by the DJ playing listening tunes in their back yard.

Nowadays opened as a seasonal outdoor bar, restaurant, party haven and hang-out in the summer of 2015 by Eamon Harkin and Justin Carter, resident DJs and organizers of Mister Saturday Night and Mister Sunday. They opened an adjacent indoor space to serve as a gathering place no matter the weather or the season in 2017.