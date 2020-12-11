Hands On Physical Therapy partners with 114th Police Precinct to give toys to families in need – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Hands On Physical Therapy, an organization based in Astoria, is partnering with the 114th Police Precinct to give back to the community this holiday season.

Hands On is collecting new toys donated by community members and delivering them directly to families in need. With the help of the 114th Precinct, they will be delivering toys door-to-door on Dec. 16 and Dec. 23.

All toys can be dropped off at their clinic, located at 32-44 31st Street.

They encourage community members to join them while they give toys away to families in Astoria.

“Queens was the epicenter of the pandemic back in March and April. So it is on us, as community stakeholders, to be the driving force in becoming the epicenter of hope and joy to all the families affected,” said Hands On Dr. Konstantine Rizopoulos and Dr. Dimitrios Kostopoulos. “We are Queens strong.”