Man shot outside his Queens Village residence: NYPD – QNS.com

A man received a painful awakening Saturday morning when he was shot in the shoulder while checking out a disturbance near his Queens Village home, police reported.

The shooting happened in Queens Village at about 5:20 a.m. on Jan. 2 inside a residence at the corner of 212th Street and 99th Avenue.

According to law enforcement sources, the 31-year-old man was sleeping when he heard a loud noise coming from the rear, and got up to investigate. As he did so, someone outside the residence opened fire, striking him in the shoulder.

Officers from the 105th Precinct and EMS units responded to the home. Paramedics brought the victim to North Shore Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police have not yet provided a possible description of the suspect at this point in the ongoing investigation.

The incident was the lone shooting to occur in New York City on the second day of 2021. The new year got off to a violent start in Queens when a man was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at the Umbrella Hotel in Kew Gardens.