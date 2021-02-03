Astoria Assembly member to host first public town hall – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Astoria Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani will host his first town hall since taking office on Thursday, Feb. 11.

Community members of Assembly District 36, which encompasses the Queens neighborhoods of Astoria, Ditmars-Steinway and Astoria Heights, will have a chance to get to know Mamdani and his staff, as well as share comments about the district during the virtual town hall.

Mamdani will also explain New York’s eviction moratorium. He will be discussing the declaration of hardship form, which protects tenants who are at risk of eviction for non-payment or holdover cases.

Tenants may fill out the form if they have lost income, had an increase in costs during the COVID-19 pandemic or if moving would pose a significant health risk to themselves or their household. Tenants must then send the form to their landlord or the courts.

Mamdani and his team will be directing those in need of the form to Housing Justice for All’s online form that automatically sends a copy to a landlord and the appropriate court. Once the form is filled out and delivered, tenants can’t be evicted until at least May 1.

For additional support or questions, constituents may call Mamdani’s office at 718-545-3889.

Thursday’s town hall will take place via Zoom, at 7 p.m. To register for the town hall, visit bit.ly/AD36townhall.