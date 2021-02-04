Calvary Baptist Church senior housing complex in Jamaica temporarily closes for renovations to upgrade living conditions – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Calvary Baptist Church Senior Housing, an affordable residential development in Jamaica, is temporarily closed for construction to preserve 100 units for very low and low-income seniors.

The development team of CB Emmanuel (CBE), Calvary Baptist Church, and Richman Housing Resources LLC (the Low Income Housing Tax Credit equity syndicator) in partnership with the New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) and the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), have recently begun construction on the project, which includes 100 units of studio and one-bedroom apartments.

About 20 of the units will be set aside for formerly homeless individuals. Construction at the site, located at 160-60 Claude Ave., is expected to be completed in 2022.

According to HCR Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas, throughout the pandemic, HCR have worked hard to keep Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s promise to create and preserve affordable homes for those who are most in need.

“The Calvary Baptist Church Senior Housing complex in Jamaica has always been a nurturing community, but because of its age is in need of an overhaul. Thanks to our partner, CB Emmanuel, the more than 100 seniors who live here will get an improved standard of living and the assurance that their homes will stay affordable far into the future,” Visnauskas said.

As a part of the preservation plan, an extensive rehabilitation of the building will be executed.

The scope of work includes upgrading (100) apartments with new kitchen cabinets, plumbing fixtures and fittings, accessories, bathroom ceramic wall and floor tile, appliances, new windows and sills, new lighting fixtures, new flooring, and fresh painting throughout; windows replacement in all common areas; new roofing and solar energy array installation; electrical upgrades; modernization of the existing hydraulic elevator; upgrades to the entry lobby with vestibule addition; site repairs to concrete walks, parking lot, other hardscape and landscape surfaces; repairs exterior brick façade; replacement of certain mechanical equipment, including the common area HVAC units; and upgrades and renovations to all common areas.

In addition to Low Income Housing Tax Credit equity, the project is being financed with 4 percent Tax Exempt Bonds issued by HCR as well as capital subsidy provided by the Housing Trust Fund Corporation acting by and through the Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery (GOSR). Chase provided the Letter of Credit.

“Calvary Baptist Church Senior Housing is a great example of the power that the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit can bring to community development in New York City,” said Moshe McKie-Krisberg, president of Richman Housing Resources LLC.

Chris Bramwell, managing partner of CBE, said they’re excited to partner with the Calvary Baptist Church of Jamaica and thanked Pastor Victor Hall and the CALBC Board as well as the governor and NYS HFA for the support provided to the deal.

“CBE is honored to have closed this deal and brought the late Deacon Kent Garrett’s vision to reality,” Bramwell said. “Having grown up in South Jamaica, it is particularly meaningful to me to be able to preserve affordable housing for the village that raised me and I look forward to seeing this rehabilitation serve as a catalyst to neighborhood improvement at large.”

The project was designed by SMA Architecture Planning Interiors PC and Tri-Sec Construction LLC has been engaged as general contractor. The development process has been guided by local elected officials, residents, stakeholders, including, Senator Leroy Comrie, Council member Adrienne Adams, the Calvary board members and the late Deacon Kent Garrett and more.