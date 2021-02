Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A person was sent to the hospital after a car burst into flames in Maspeth early Thursday morning.

The fire department first got a call about the car fire near 60th Avenue and Mt Olivet Crescent around 7:30 a.m., on Feb. 25, according to the FDNY.

Firefighters arrived and quickly put out the burning car, according to the authorities.

The driver of the car was transported to Cornell Hospital. The severity of their injuries is currently unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.