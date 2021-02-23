Republican District Leader, a Glen Oaks resident, arrested for alleged involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The FBI on Monday, Feb. 22, arrested a Glen Oaks man and Republican District Leader for allegedly taking part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to federal prosecutors.

Prosecutors say that two witnesses identified 46-year-old Philip Grillo from CNN footage, which showed him participating in the riots wearing a jacket from the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal organization.

Grillo was found guilty of multiple offenses, including knowingly entering and remaining on federal grounds without authority and attempting to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government business.

Late yesterday, we arrested Philip Grillo for his role in the riot and assault on the Capitol. We will continue to work with @FBIWFO to hold those responsible accountable for their actions. See our latest photos at https://t.co/nSyFfocWp8 — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) February 23, 2021

The Queens Daily Eagle reported that Grillo, a former District 24 City Council candidate and self-proclaimed “Republican Messiah,” was arrested at his girlfriend’s home in Glen Oaks on Feb. 22.

Back in January, the FBI worked with two witnesses who called into a federal tip line saying they recognized Grillo from “growing up with him” in Glen Oaks. While the first anonymous tipster called his Knights of Columbus jacket to attention, the second witness said that she was able to identify Grillo solely by his face.

Surveillance footage allegedly showed a man fitting Grillo’s description climbing into the Capitol from a broken window while holding a red megaphone. Once inside the building, screenshots from the CCTV footage show Grillo in multiple instances, surrounded by other insurrectionists who were yelling “fight for Trump” and recording himself on a cellphone.

On social media, Grillo expressed his support for former President Donald Trump, including a photo of marked ballot, which is illegal in New York state.

Grillo’s arraignment is set for Feb. 23 at 2:30 p.m. before Magistrate Judge Robert Levy at the U.S. District Court in Brooklyn. He will be represented by Michael Padden of Brooklyn Federal Defenders.

This is a developing story. Check back at QNS.com for details.