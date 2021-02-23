Republican District Leader, a Glen Oaks resident, arrested for alleged involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot – QNS.com

Quantcast
Republican District Leader, a Glen Oaks resident, arrested for alleged involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Republican District Leader, a Glen Oaks resident, arrested for alleged involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Philip Grillo. (Photo via Facebook)

The FBI on Monday, Feb. 22, arrested a Glen Oaks man and Republican District Leader for allegedly taking part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to federal prosecutors.

Prosecutors say that two witnesses identified 46-year-old Philip Grillo from CNN footage, which showed him participating in the riots wearing a jacket from the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal organization.

Grillo was found guilty of multiple offenses, including knowingly entering and remaining on federal grounds without authority and attempting to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government business.

Screenshot of Grillo from YouTube video

The Queens Daily Eagle reported that Grillo, a former District 24 City Council candidate and self-proclaimed “Republican Messiah,” was arrested at his girlfriend’s home in Glen Oaks on Feb. 22.

Screenshot of Grillo’s Knights of Columbus jacket from YouTube video

Back in January, the FBI worked with two witnesses who called into a federal tip line saying they recognized Grillo from “growing up with him” in Glen Oaks. While the first anonymous tipster called his Knights of Columbus jacket to attention, the second witness said that she was able to identify Grillo solely by his face.

Surveillance footage allegedly showed a man fitting Grillo’s description climbing into the Capitol from a broken window while holding a red megaphone. Once inside the building, screenshots from the CCTV footage show Grillo in multiple instances, surrounded by other insurrectionists who were yelling “fight for Trump” and recording himself on a cellphone.

Screenshot of Grillo from YouTube video

On social media, Grillo expressed his support for former President Donald Trump, including a photo of marked ballot, which is illegal in New York state.

Grillo’s arraignment is set for Feb. 23 at 2:30 p.m. before Magistrate Judge Robert Levy at the U.S. District Court in Brooklyn. He will be represented by Michael Padden of Brooklyn Federal Defenders.

This is a developing story. Check back at QNS.com for details. 

