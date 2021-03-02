Community Board 5 to host virtual board meeting and public hearing next week – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Community Board 5 will host its virtual monthly board meeting and public hearing on Wednesday, March 10.

Community Board 5, which encompasses Ridgewood, Maspeth, Middle Village and Glendale neighborhoods, will be conducting the meeting virtually at 7:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held via Zoom for Community Board 5 members, and will be live-streamed on YouTube for members of the public or on the board’s website at www.nyc.gov/qnscb5.

The meeting’s agenda includes a public forum, as well as reports by Chair Vincent Arcuri and District Manager Gary Giordano. Committees on Public Safety, Zoning and Land Use Review, Transportation Services and Public Transit Services, among others, will also give reports.

Members of the public who would like to submit testimony for the public forum are asked to submit them via email at qn05@cb.nyc.gov before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10. Testimony will be read into the record by the district manager or chairperson.

For additional information, community members may call the board’s office at 718-366-1834 or email at QN05@cb.nyc.gov.