The best Easter candy for family Easter baskets – QNS.com

Spring is in the air and kids are getting “egg-cited” for Easter! The Easter Bunny is just a hop away with sweet treats for those Easter baskets. Looking for the best Easter candy for “somebunny” special? We found vintage chocolate Easter eggs, an “egg-mazing” Easter CandyCare Pack, the ultimate bacon and egg, an Easter Surprise Bash Egg, and new and traditional favorites. Check out these unique and ultimate candy ideas from some of our favorite NYC candy stores!

Li-Lac Chocolates is Manhattan’s oldest chocolate house and one of our forever favorites. They have an amazing assortment of gourmet chocolates and specialty gifts for Easter and made in Brooklyn. The signature items that are best sellers for Easter include their VintageChocolate Easter Eggs, Chocolate-Filled Eggs, Sitting Rabbit, and Chocolate Easter Baskets. Their Vintage Chocolate Easter Eggs are a favorite Li-Lac tradition dating back to the 1920s and with very good reason. Each “Egg” is an edible chocolate shell that opens to reveal an assortment of decadent, chocolate-filled squares and Easter Nonpareils with fillings like caramel, mousse, marzipan, hazelnut truffle and more. Each “Egg” is carefully wrapped in colorful Easter foils and tied with festive bows. It is egg-traordinary!

Economy Candy’s Easter CandyCare Packs™ send the best of the Easter Bunny right to you! After 84 years in the game, Economy Candy are experts at curating the ultimate Easter candy selection and are thrilled to be able to put their knowhow to good use by spreading cheer and joy nationwide through CandyCare Packs™. Their egg-cellent Easter CandyCare Packs™ are currently available for purchase and come in three sizes, Basic Bunny, Economy Bunny and Ultimate Bunny. Each Easter CandyCare Pack includes an assortment of Chocolate Bunnies, Chocolate Eggs, Jelly Beans, fun toys, and other Easter treats that are sure to delight kids of all ages. It will make them extra “hoppy” this Easter!

The Sweet Shop NYC has custom baskets and delectable Easter treats and they add new, fun and yummy things all the time. We love their large baskets, custom made and filled with a choice of treats, personalized tag, and hand-tied ribbon. There’s also a bunny bucket that is super cute and filled with a collection of Easter candy favorites and the Chick & Egg, two plastic eggs filled with chocolate foil eggs and tiny gummy eggs. Our personal favorite is their Bacon & Egg: a large gold egg, filled with chocolate foil eggs & a tiny chick and served with a side of Blingy 23kt Gold chocolate covered bacon! It’s an egg-travagant and unique gift that is sure to be delicious!

Dylan’s Candy Bar has a great Easter collection and our favorites are the tackle boxes and kebobs along with the Easter Surprise BashEgg! The Hippity Hoppity Tackle Box is for “anybunny” looking for a little bit of everything! The mix of chocolatey, fruity, crunchy, and sour treats has us hopping for joy and when the candy is gone you can reuse Dylan’s iconic box. The Cracking Up Kebob got a sweet twist with festive jelly candies and fluffy marshmallow toppers. Use it for table decor, gift toppers, Easter baskets, and more! The Easter Surprise BashEgg is a tabletop piñata made of milk chocolate and filled with mini milk chocolate covered pretzels and jelly beans. Put it in an indulgent Easter basket or use as an egg hunt grand prize!

Sugarfina’s whimsical new Easter collection features basket must-haves in more than festive packaging. Keep an eye out for brand new candies like Bunny Tails, fruity and tart gummies with a simply ear-resistible fluffy-soft texture, and Jelly Bean Chocolate Bars, decadent milk chocolate bar from Paris topped with jelly beans, throughout their curated collections. The adorable and sweet from head to tail Spring Tasting Collection is full of your favorite spring characters like Baby Butterflies, Bunny Tails, Apple Frogs, and Lil Lamb Gumdrops. Another one of our favorite Easter collections is the Lil’ Bunnies Bundle, with its curated selection of gourmet chocolates and gummies. Looking for something egg-travagant for some bunny special? Don’t miss the Egg-stra Bundle!

Hop to it and make an Easter moment magical for some bunny special with the beloved Lindt Gold Bunny and its family of treats hopping back into stores for a limited time. Little ones will love the all-new Lindt Gold Bunny Tractor, where the bunny is driving the tractor filled with milk chocolate truffles. It is perfect for basket filling, gifting or table decoration. Or delight friends and family with a springtime menagerie housed in the new Lindt Carrot Box! Miniature chicks, lambs, bugs & bees, as well as Lindor milk and spring eggs join Lindt Gold Bunny in this enchanting milk chocolate selection. Also joining Lindt Gold Bunny this season are its festive friends Lindt Lady Bug and Bumble Bee. And round out those baskets with Lindt’s Springtime suite LINDOR Eggs and the seasonal favorite LINDOR Neapolitan white chocolate truffles.

The iconic PEEPS® Brand is making its much-anticipated return to store shelves just in time for Easter. Easter isn’t complete without classic PEEPS® Marshmallow Chicks in the Easter basket! The iconic Chicks and Bunnies are back and available in spring colors! From the signature classic and colorful Chicks and Bunnies fans know and love to fun new flavors, this year’s PEEPS® product lineup is full of Easter basket essentials. PEEPS fans will be fired up for the new PEEPS® HOT TAMALES® Fierce Cinnamon Flavored Marshmallow Chicks that combines the classic spicy cinnamon flavor with fluffy marshmallow. It’s sure to heat up your Easter! Also new and exciting is that the PEEPS® Chick and Toucan Sam™ have joined forces for Easter to create a PEEPS® Marshmallow Pop flavored with the fruity taste of Kellogg’s® Froot Loops™ cereal. With four fun and colorful Marshmallow Chicks on every stick, this is a perfect addition to any Easter basket!