Quantcast
Two-alarm fire rips through Woodhaven building and injures three – QNS.com
Police & Fire

Two-alarm fire rips through Woodhaven building and injures three

AvatarBy
0
comments
Posted on
Photo by RHS NEWS

A two-alarm fire in a Woodhaven home left three people injured early Wednesday morning.

According to the FDNY, firefighters responded to a fire at 88-15 85th St. at 5:05 a.m. on March 3. Upon their arrival, firefighters found that the blaze had broken out on the second floor of the building.

25 units containing 106 firefighters responded to the scene. The fire was brought under control by 6:29 a.m.

A fireman was seriously injured during the response but is currently listed in stable condition. Two civilians suffered minor injuries as a result.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 Photo by RHS NEWS
 Photo by RHS NEWS

This story originally appeared on amny.com

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

Related Articles

More from Around New York