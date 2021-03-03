Two-alarm fire rips through Woodhaven building and injures three – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter to stay informed of all the latest news you need to stay informed on politics and the 2021 elections in your backyard and across NYC

A two-alarm fire in a Woodhaven home left three people injured early Wednesday morning.

According to the FDNY, firefighters responded to a fire at 88-15 85th St. at 5:05 a.m. on March 3. Upon their arrival, firefighters found that the blaze had broken out on the second floor of the building.

25 units containing 106 firefighters responded to the scene. The fire was brought under control by 6:29 a.m.

A fireman was seriously injured during the response but is currently listed in stable condition. Two civilians suffered minor injuries as a result.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.