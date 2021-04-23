Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez to host Earth Day event at Astoria Park

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Queens and Bronx Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will host an Earth Day event at Astoria Park on Saturday, April 24.

The celebration will include socially distant games, arts and crafts, as well as other activities with a focus on the environment and the Green New Deal, which Ocasio-Cortez re-introduced this week.

The event will take place from 12 to 3 p.m., and will be located near the entrance at 24th Avenue and 19th Street by Shore Boulevard. Attendees are required to wear a mask.

Ocasio-Cortez will also be joined by Astoria State Senators Jessica Ramos and Michael Gianaris and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani. The western Queens lawmakers will discuss the controversial NRG Energy proposal for the Astoria power plant, which they’ve all publicly opposed. This week, Mayor Bill de Blasio also announced his opposition to the plan.

Several community-based organizations will be participating, including Sunrise Movement, New York Communities for Change, Food & Water Watch, Sane Energy, New York Public Interest Group, DSA, and Queens Climate Project.