Southeast Queens senator announces record funding for local road repairs and maintenance

Queens streets will be improved under record funding in the state budget.

State Senator Leroy Comrie joined colleagues at Queens Borough Hall Friday, May 14, to announce the city will receive $150 million for local road repairs and maintenance, marking a nearly 40 percent increase in infrastructure funding compared to last year’s allotment.

“New York City’s drivers, bus riders, cyclists and pedestrians deserve quality streets, and thanks to the efforts of Leader Stewart-Cousins, Senator Kennedy and the Senate Majority Conference, New York City is receiving record funding to repair and rebuild local roadways,” Comrie said. “This monumental investment in our road infrastructure is desperately needed and crucial for our city’s post-COVID recovery.”

The state money includes $15.8 million in new funding for the five boroughs as part of the City Touring Routes program. The new infrastructure initiative advanced by Comrie and Buffalo state Senator Tim Kennedy, chair of the Transportation Committee, distributes funding based on the number of centerline miles of non-state highway roads in municipalities, and will be dedicated to cities, towns and villages. Queens is responsible for $9.9 million in new funding through the program.

“This major boost in infrastructure funding will allow New York City to keep our roadways safe and complete more Vision Zero street improvement projects,” Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said. “Queens is grateful to Senators Comrie and Kennedy, as well as the rest of the state legislature, for ensuring Queens has the money it needs to fulfill our basic duty to ensure safety of all who use our roadways.”

Kennedy added that the funding would allow Queens to repair heavily trafficked roads that are in “dire need” of attention and rehabilitation.

“Safe and efficient transportation is the lifeblood of economic opportunity and quality of life. Mass transit, however, is sorely lacking in northeast Queens, which necessitates use of automobiles for work, school and other purposes,” state Senator John Liu said. “At the same time, street and highway infrastructure is in critical need of repair, rehabilitation and safety upgrades in many of our neighborhoods.”

State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky noted the wear and tear on vehicles due to deteriorating road conditions, and the record increase in state support for infrastructure could not come at a more opportune time. State Senator Joseph Addabbo added that the budget windfall would help as the city reopens its economy.

“This record amount of funding in the New York state budget, a sharp 38.62 percent increase, will go a long way in helping our city repair its badly damaged roadways,” Addabbo said. “Having new and updated streets is essential in our fast-paced world, and will make things easier and safer for drivers and pedestrians alike, especially as more individuals return to the roadways post-COVID pandemic.”