St. Mary’s Children’s Hospital in Bayside reopens youth health care program after COVID-19 shutdown

A children’s hospital in Bayside last week reopened its medical day care program for teens and young adults more than a year after COVID-19 forced it to shut down.

St. Mary’s Children’s Hospital announced the return of the Medical Day Healthcare Program, which provides intensive clinical and rehabilitative care to patients who struggle with chronic medical conditions. According to the hospital, many of the patients who rely on this program have experienced significant physical decline since March 2020.

“We’re relieved that we can finally welcome clients back to our program. St. Mary’s has a tight-knit community and we have strong relationships with our families, so this is a really emotional time for everyone,” said Program Director Allison McGeough.

Many of the patients in the program are diagnosed with chronic conditions like cystic fibrosis, spina bifida, seizure disorders, autism and various neuromuscular disorders. Through the program, individuals receive daily rehabilitation and nursing services that help patients meet their therapeutic goals and help them with daily life activities.

“We know our families have been patiently waiting as they’ve struggled to keep everything afloat. A lot of work will need to be done to reverse the significant physical decline in our patients, but we’re excited to be back together again to help everyone reach their fullest potential,” McGeough said.

St. Mary’s was forced to close back in March 2020 along with senior programs, since the facility is regulated as an adult nursing home. As the only pediatric program in the state, it provides patients with constant care as well as occupational, physical and speech therapy.

During the pandemic, the hospital has screened all patients and families for COVID-19 signs, symptoms and exposure prior to coming on site. Everyone entering the facility undergoes temperature checks and follows PPE protocol.