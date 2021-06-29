Astoria Park’s annual July 4 celebration and fireworks returns tonight

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

An annual Astoria fireworks show is returning this year just ahead of the July 4 holiday.

After last year’s celebration was canceled due to COVID-19, the Astoria Park fireworks will once again light up the night sky tonight beginning at 9:15 p.m.

Prior to the main event, the all-women Brazilian Samba Reggae drum line Fogo Azul will perform a lively drum set at 7 p.m., followed by a performance by the Long Island-based Swingtime Big Band at 7:30 p.m.

The free celebration is sponsored by the Central Astoria Development Coalition, a nonprofit community organization founded in 1979. As in years past, the fireworks display is put together by the Grucci Brothers company, which is also responsible for the annual Macy’s 4th of July fireworks show along the East River.

According to the organization the best viewing location for the fireworks is from Astoria Park’s Great Lawn between the Hell Gate Bridge and pool. Due to the event’s popularity, revelers are advised to come and stake out a prime viewing spot as early as possible.

Next week, the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza is also making its big return with its “biggest show yet.” The 45th annual fireworks show will be live and broadcast on NBC.