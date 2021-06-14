Georgia man indicted in 2020 rape of woman in Jamaica

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

An alleged rapist was arrested in Georgia and transported back to Queens to face charges in a January 2020 attack in Jamaica.

Rony Lopez Alvarez, 38, of Forest Park, Georgia was indicted by a grand jury and arraigned in Queens Supreme Court Friday, June 11, on rape, kidnapping and other charges, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Lopez Alvarez was arraigned before Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Aloise on an indictment charging him with rape in the first degree, criminal sexual act in the first degree, sexual abuse in the first degree, robbery in the third degree and kidnapping in the second degree.

According to the charges, on Jan. 18, 2020, at around 4 a.m. on Jamaica Avenue, Lopez Alvarez allegedly grabbed the 27-year-old woman, put his hand over her mouth, wrapped his arm around her waist and pressed a sharp object against her. He then allegedly forced her into an alley between two commercial businesses and threatened to “snap her neck” if she screamed.

According to Katz, Lopez Alvarez dragged the woman toward the back of the darkened alleyway. He then allegedly removed some of her clothes and raped her. The defendant fled the scene after allegedly going through the victim’s pockets and stealing her money. The woman flagged down a civilian who called 911.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, according to the charges, where she was treated and a rape kit was used to gather DNA evidence. A DNA profile was established, but there was no match at the time.

A DNA match was determined during the course of the investigation. The defendant was found in Forest Park, Georgia, and sent back to Queens on Friday to face charges.

“For more than a year, the investigation into this brutal attack continued and intensified in an effort to find justice for the victim,” Katz said. “The defendant may have thought he had found refuge in another state, but he has been brought back to our jurisdiction and now faces serious charges.”

Justice Aloise ordered the defendant to return to court on June 15. If convicted, Lopez Alvarez faces up to 25 years in prison.