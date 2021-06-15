New cancer center opens in Forest Hills

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the nation’s leading oncology practices, is now providing state-of-the-art cancer care services in Forest Hills.

The latest NYCBS site, located at at 96-10 Metropolitan Ave. in Forest Hills, is the sixth location in Queens, with numerous comprehensive support services to patients. The facility provides cutting-edge cancer treatment with a comfortable and attentive environment conducive to healing.

The facility will co-locate at AdvantageCare Physicians’ office in Forest Hills. Patients will have access to a multidisciplinary team of specialists between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays, with physicians on call 24 hours a day.

“We are so pleased to open the doors of this facility to expand access to medical oncology and hematology services in Forest Hills so we can serve patients close to their home,” said Dr. Jeff Vacirca, CEO of NYCBS.

NYCBS is expanding its services in the borough even further, offering several cancer treatment locations in Flushing, Elmhurst, Jackson Heights, Astoria and Whitestone.

The new location in Forest Hills offers state-of-the-art cancer treatment to patients.

The center is staffed by renowned, local cancer experts, including Dr. David Askin, Dr. Efat Azizi and Nurse Practitioner Eunyoung Kim. They will work under NYCBS’s leadership to provide the highest-quality comprehensive cancer care to patients with a full complement of staffing and streamlined services.

“The new location will allow us to strengthen our efforts in cancer prevention, screening, diagnosis and treatment while increasing access to care for our patients in Queens,” Vacirca said.

While NYCBS is highly regarded for its physicians and staff who provides remarkable cancer services in diverse communities throughout New York, patients also have access to a multidisciplinary team of experts ready to provide nutritional, emotional, financial and psychological guidance.

To make an appointment, call 718-732-4049 or visit www.nycancer.com.