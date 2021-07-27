Man killed after crawling under a truck to cross the street in Corona: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

An adult man was run over and killed after crossing the street and crawling under a moving tractor in Corona on the morning of Monday, July 26, according to police.

The truck was traveling northbound on 126th Street and 34th Avenue when the rear tires ran over the man, authorities said. The 46-year-old male truck driver was unaware of the incident and was stopped a short distance away by a witness.

When officers from the 110h Precinct arrived at the scene, the man was unconscious with severe body trauma. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the individual deceased, according to police.

According to the NYPD, the victim has not been identified, and his name won’t be released until the family is notified.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.