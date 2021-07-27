NYPD continues search for suspect in three anti-Muslim attacks in Queens

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD has released new surveillance videos and photos of an individual who continues to spew anti-Muslim vitriol while assaulting people in the Jamaica and Richmond Hill area.

In the latest attack on July 25 at 6:30 p.m. in front of 94-06 Sutphin Blvd., the perpetrator followed a 38-year-old woman and brandished a knife while making anti-Muslim statements, police said.

The suspect then fled southbound on Sutphin Boulevard toward 94th Avenue.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force has been searching for the man since June 20, when he followed a 31-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman in the vicinity of Liberty Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard while shouting anti-Muslim slurs.

The suspect proceeded to punch the man in the back, then grabbed the woman’s hijab and punched her on the arm, police said. Both the victims sustained pain and redness but refused medical attention.

About an hour later the man followed a 64-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman in the vicinity of 105 Inwood Ave. near Liberty Avenue. In this assault, the suspect punched the woman several times in the face and head before fleeing, police said. The woman sustained pain, redness, small lacerations to the head and face as well as a fractured nose.

EMS responded and transported the woman to Jamaica Hospital where she was listed in stable condition, according to the NYPD.

In the latest assault, the perpetrator was wearing a distinctive Cleveland Indians jersey and baseball cap while wearing a dark-colored backpack.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.