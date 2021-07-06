Off-duty police officer arrested in Queens over parking spot dispute

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

An off-duty NYPD officer was arrested on Tuesday morning over a parking dispute in Queens, authorities said.

According to police, on July 6, 23-year-old Aaron Cooper got into a dispute with another man over a parking spot. Cooper then allegedly started to insult the victim, causing the victim to be alarmed, before pulling out a small black firearm from his front pocket.

Cooper then allegedly held the gun to his side and walked back to his car. The victim, fearing for his safety, then notified the police.

A spokesperson for the NYPD could not confirm the location of the incident except that it was within the confines of the 113th Precinct. Cooper was taken into custody at 1:30 a.m. and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, criminal mischief and harassment.