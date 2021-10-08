Quantcast
Creep allegedly fondles senior while exposing himself in Ozone Park

Police are searching for this man suspected of touching an elderly woman's rear end and exposing himself in Ozone Park. (Photo via NYPD)

Police from the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill are looking for a pervert who harassed a 78-year-old woman in Ozone Park Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred just after noon on Oct. 5 in the vicinity of 106th Street and 97th Avenue. When an elderly woman was removing belongings from the trunk of her vehicle, the suspect approached her and touched her rear end, police said.

The victim stated that when she turned around, the man had his privates exposed, according to the NYPD.

The woman was not injured as a result of the incident, police said.

The suspect was caught on surveillance cameras and authorities describe him as a dark-skinned man who is approximately 17 to 25 years old. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, plaid pants and white socks with black and white checkered sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

