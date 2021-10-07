Homeless man charged with attempted murder in stabbing of Hoffman Park volunteer

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Manhattan homeless man was arrested and charged Thursday for allegedly stabbing a volunteer who was distributing food in Elmhurst’s Hoffman Park last month.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Daniel Deloir, 37, was arraigned before QueensCriminal Court Judge Denise Johnson an a complaint charging him with attempted murder, assault, and other crimes for allegedly attacking Rick Isbitiram as he handed out food to other homeless people.

Police said that Deloir had grown agitated when the volunteer arrived late to the park to hand out free meals.

According to the charges, at around 10 p.m.on Sept. 21, Isbitiram was inside Hoffman Park at Woodhaven Boulevard and Hoffman Drive when Deloir began to argue with him and then allegedly attacked him. The 43-year-old victim was pushed to the ground and then felt a sharp object pierce his skin.

EMS responded to the crime scene and transported Isbitiram to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he needed emergency surgery, prosecutors said.

“Violence is never an acceptable way to resolve a dispute,” Katz said.”The defendant, in this case, argued with the man, then allegedly punched and stabbed him. He will now face justice in our courts.”

Judge Johnson ordered Deloir to return to court on Oct. 8. He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.