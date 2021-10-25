‘Three Women’ television show to film around Glendale this week

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A new television show titled “Three Women,” starring Emmy nominated actress Shailene Woodley, will be filming around Glendale starting Friday, Oct. 29.

The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment released the film schedule, which can be seen below.

Friday, Oct. 29, at 11 a.m. to Saturday, Oct. 30, at 1 a.m.

Dick’s at 70-26 88th St.

88th Street between Cooper Avenue and Doran Avenue

84th Street between Cooper Avenue and Doran Avenue

Woodhaven Boulevard between 67th Avenue and Yellowstone Boulevard

“Three Women” is an hourlong drama series based off the No. 1 nonfiction bestseller by Lisa Taddeo. The show, starring Woodley and DeWanda Wise, portrays women with complicated relationships and female desires.

Woodley is known for starring in the HBO series “Big Little Lies” and movies that include the “Divergent” series, “The Fault in Our Stars” and “The Descendants” alongside George Clooney.

Councilman Robert Holden took to Facebook to alert his constituents to the film schedule last week. Some residents responded to the post upset that filming will disturb their neighborhood.

One resident wrote, “The movie company should be reimbursing each and every store that loses business because they take up all the parking. To avoid this they should shoot their show overnight.”

Another person wrote, “The film industry generates millions in tax revenue and employs many people. If you need to park a block away one day, big deal.”

Directors frequently use this area of Queens for filming. Ridgewood has been used to shoot “Law & Order,” “Boardwalk Empire” and Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman.”

Residents with questions can contact the locations department at 718-906-2268 or the Office of Film, Theatre and Broadcasting at 212-489-6710.