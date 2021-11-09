Astoria-based White Coffee reaches highest industry certification for food safety and quality

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

For more than 80 years, White Coffee, a family-owned and -operated company based in Astoria, has been committed to ensuring its product’s quality by meeting the strictest industry standards from sourcing to brewing.

White Coffee recently announced that an audit this year with the Safe Quality Food Institute (SQF) resulted in a Level 3 certification, the highest level awarded, with a 97% audit score, earning the highest category “excellent” rating.

White Coffee boasts more than 400 unique flavors and blends and currently has contracts with several high-profile chains like Entenmann’s, Joltin’ Joe, First Colony specialty coffees and Jim Beam. The SQF Program is a rigorous and credible food safety and quality program that is utilized by brand owners, and food service providers worldwide. Recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), the SQF system of food safety and quality codes are designed to meet industry, customer and regulatory requirements for all sectors of the food supply chain, from the farm to retail stores.

SQF Institute is the single most trusted source for global food safety and quality certification, ensuring that White Coffee’s manufacturing practices are held to the highest standard.

“Our team does a great job in ensuring that our customers receive excellent food-safe, consistent quality products,” White Coffee Executive VP Jonathan White said. “We are proud to earn this recognition and we will continue to improve our facility and manufacturing processes to offer state-of-the-art products in specialty, retail and food service channels.”

White Coffee, located at 18-35 Steinway Pl. across from the Steinway Piano factory, started out as White-Kobrick coffee in 1939 sold America’s most beloved dark beverage to offices. When founder David White decided to branch out on his own that same year, White Coffee continued to sell primarily to offices.

The company has earned other important certifications including “Certified Organic” by Quality Assurance International, “FairTrade” by TransFair USA, “Rainforest Alliance Certified” by Rainforest Alliance and “LEED Certified” by Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design and the U.S. Green Building Council.