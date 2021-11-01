Man injures 13-year-old boy while stealing his bike in Jackson Heights

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights are looking for a bicycle thief who injured a 13-year-old boy over the weekend.

Authorities say that just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, the boy was standing at the corner of 79th Street and Northern Boulevard and holding on to his bike when he was approached by a man who pulled out a pocket knife and forcibly took the bike from the youngster.

The assailant took off on the boy’s white and pink bike northbound on 79th Street toward 32nd Avenue, police said.

The boy sustained a minor scratch on his right arm during the robbery but refused medical attention at the scene, according to authorities.

The total value of the bike is $600, police said.

The NYPD released video surveillance of the suspect as he took off toward 32nd Avenue.

He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie with black pants and white sneakers, police said.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.