Several of the city’s most influential unions threw their support to City Councilwoman Adrienne Adams a day after she declared victory in the race for City Council speaker.

City Councilman Francisco Moya also claimed Dec. 15 that he had enough votes to capture the city’s second-most powerful position, but the latest endorsements may have tipped the scales to Adams.

Under the banner of The Labor Strong 2021 Coalition, the labor organizations put out a joint statement in support of Adams Wednesday.

“With enthusiasm, the union coalition of 32BJ, DC 37, CWA District 1, and NYSNA has made the case for Adrienne Adams to be the next City Council Speaker,” they wrote. “She is hard-working, well-liked, and has the proven ability to unite the council behind a worker-led recovery from COVID-19. We’re thrilled that her candidacy has galvanized a majority of the council and we look forward to seeing her make history as the next leader of New York City’s legislative body.”

A lifelong resident of southeast Queens, the 61-year-old Adams was raised in Hollis and was elected to the City Council in November 2017, becoming the first woman elected to represent District 28.

The actual vote for speaker won’t take place until the incoming City Council is sworn in next month. At that time, women will represent the majority for the first time in City Council history with 31 of the 51 seats. A number of women’s political organizations who came out strongly last month in support of a woman speaker were “encouraged and celebrating” the Adams announcement, after four other front runners in the speaker race threw their support behind Adams.

“With Adrienne Adam’s speakership, we are making ‘herstory’ again,” 21 in ‘21 Executive Director Jessica Haller said. “With the support of the candidates, this agreement to support CM Adams is the capstone to the work of electing the first-ever majority women Council. We know that CM Adams will create a diverse coalition of women as diverse as our city including and highlighting the leadership of Latinx, Women of Color and AAPI women. This group, with Speaker Adams at its helm, will be a strong leadership force for our city.”

21 in ‘21 builds power for women by electing women who are running for office in the city. Eleanor’s Legacy recruits, trains and supports pro-choice Democratic women who run for state and local office throughout New York.

“It is imperative that New York City’s government reflect the values of its residents, and it is unconscionable that there are no women in city-wide office,” Eleanor’s Legacy Executive Director Sophie Nir said. “As Speaker, Councilmember Adams will be a pivotal voice for the women of New York City as well as an effective leader of the first-ever majority women New York City Council.”

The National Organization for Women in New York City (NOW-NYC), which amplifies the voices of women and girls through action and accountability, pushed back against Mayor-elect Eric Adams’ reported support of Moya’s candidacy for Speaker.

“Adrienne is ready to lead and ready to hold her own. She won’t be a rubber stamp for the Mayor. That balance of power is critical,” NOW-NYC Executive Director Sonia Ossorio said. “We urge any council member who has yet to pledge their support to her to take a stand today. An all-male top leadership in NYC just isn’t acceptable.”

Meanwhile, the city’s Campaign Finance Board voted Thursday to fine Moya $39,944 for spending violations during his 2017 campaign for City Council.

“We strongly disagree with the CFB’s determination today,” Moya campaign spokesman David Weiner said. “We provided clear evidence that the 2017 Moya campaign operated within the spending limits, but we will abide by their decision.”