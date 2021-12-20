Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police from the 113th Precinct in Jamaica are on the lookout for a gunman who opened fire during an argument over a parking spot in broad daylight Friday, Dec. 17.

The incident occurred in front of a bodega at 111-77 157th St. in Jamaica just before 3 p.m. when a 32-year-old man began arguing with the suspect over the parking spot. The assailant became irate and pulled out a black handgun, shooting the victim one time in his left hand, police said.

The victim fled the scene and drove himself to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was treated and released, according to the NYPD.

Police released surveillance images of the gunman who is described as an adult man with a dark complexion with a large build. He was last seen wearing a red jacket and a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.