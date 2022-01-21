Flushing Skyview Center invites public to create floral love blossoms bouquet for Valentine’s Day

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Roses are red, violets are blue. Love is blossoming at the Flushing Shops at Skyview.

This Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14, the community is invited to visit and curate their own free “Love Blossoms” bouquet by picking live flowers from the shopping center’s 4-foot-tall floral interactive heart sculpture.

Shoppers are sure to feel the flower-power of love when they present their colorful free bouquet to loved ones. The flower frenzy will be located on Level 4 near Forever 21 and will be available while supplies last.

“It’s important, now more than ever, to spread positivity and love to our community,” said Rishika Mahtani, marketing director for ShopCore Properties, owners and managing entity for The Shops at Skyview. “This Valentine’s Day, we invite our community to visit the property and create beautiful bouquets for someone they love. Whether it be a spouse, significant other, parent or friend, we hope these flowers bring a smile to their face. We encourage our visitors to share their creations on social media and tag The Shops at Skyview @theshopsatskyviewny and #LoveBlossoms.”

The Shops at Skyview is a multi-level shopping destination located in Flushing, featuring a growing mix of national retailers and local favorites, including leading brands such as Target, Uniqlo, SkyFoods, Marshalls, and locals like Gong Cha and Royal Beauty.

The Shops at Skyview is accented by an abundance of signature events, family centric experiences, and so much more. The shopping destination, conveniently located in Queens, features a mix of premier national retail stores for women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, shoes, electronics, home furnishings, entertainment, cosmetics, groceries and more.

For more information about The Shops at Skyview, visit theshopsatskyview.com or follow Skyview’s social media @theshopsatskyviewny.