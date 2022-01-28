Op-ed: Public safety and pandemic surge, the challenge for Mayor Adams

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

In New York City, survival post-pandemic democracy is seriously threatened by the challenge of global public safety and pandemic. While omicron variant surge may be receding, still our most urgent challenge remains in the domain of public safety.

This dual threat has impacted life in New York City, home of Wall Street and the United Nations, where since the ball dropped on New York Eve to usher in 2022, Big Apple residents have witnessed and recorded an avalanche of criminality ranging from assaults to murder, prompted, for the most part, by actions of some instigating anti-police behavior.

Unfortunately, this surge in crime and criminality is taking place against the background of inception of the dispensation of second African-American mayor, Eric Adams, who won mayoral election espousing centrist vision encompassing how to curb increasing absolutism in violence in NYC, and during his primary campaign had vehemently pledged and promised to return the city to post-pandemic vibrancy and to keep citizens safe. The guarantee of safety to all predicated is enshrined in the bill of rights and constitutional right of freedom of assembly, for folks to carry on with their business unmolested, or by same token rights of all New Yorkers must stay uninfringed as contained in the American Constitution of 1776.

However, utopia or not, our newly minted mayor, who was a former NYPD captain, clearly understands what it will take to surmount threat to public safety in our city, and returning to normalcy after more than two years of hardship, deaths with COVID having eviscerated and paralyzed the economy. Clearly, this pandemic upended life with families’ and essential workers paying a hefty price with loved deaths in thousands.

Mayor Adams, the 110th mayor of arguably the greatest city in human hemisphere, and believes “Public safety is a prerequisite for prosperity,” seem thrown between a rock and hard place with the apparent level of taciturnity from the ideological left of his Party. But with a “Building Back Better” President Biden in the white house he most certainly will throw some money towards NYC to help mitigate this escalating challenge to public safety.

Former mayor Bill de Blasio, a die-hard progressive who has never shied away from drumbeat of calling for police defunding has exited the stage, but the echoes of avocation will remain part of his legacy.

Mayor Eric Adam’s crisis management proposal will go a long way to checkmate the mentally challenged and homeless, those who lodge on the subway cars often creating noise and nuisance roaming the subway system, some have created a menace leading to concerned advocate and others calling for promulgation of new laws, strengthening of Kendra’s Law deployment of NYPD teams and Mental Health Crisis teams for safety of the safe.

By the same token, to effectively address public safety in New York City requires police officers who man the desk jobs at our 123 precincts to be immediately re-assigned to the streets and subway. They’re the ones trained to make public safety achievable. It’s well-known fact NYC is blessed with an abundance of retired citizens willing and able to give of their time with small stipends or salary to man the desks at our police precincts.

Accountability, mismanagement of resources, poor logistical manpower allocation, and bulging City bureaucracy are inevitable hinderance for Mayor Adams to checkmate and balance accordingly if he must succeed in re-imagining post-pandemic NYC.

George Onuorah is the author of “The Political Diary of A Rising Son,” passionate community advocate and humanitarian. Former candidate for New York City Council.