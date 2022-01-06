QNS Weekender: 4 things to do in Queens

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Despite the projected weather forecast of snow, you may still want to get out and do something this weekend.

Queens Farm has extended Illuminate the Farm until the end of January, so head over there to see some beautiful outdoor lanterns. Or maybe go to The Rockaway Hotel to take part in a vinyasa yoga class.

For this and more, here are some things to do in Queens from Jan. 7 to 9.

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and get vaccinated and boosted!

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page .

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens .

Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, JAN. 7

Illuminate the Farm (Queens Farm): Illuminate the Farm is here until the end of January, so there are more opportunities to see holiday lanterns light up Queens Farm. The hand-crafted lanterns are made with over 1,000 lights and create an immersive experience across the farm’s six acres. Lanterns depict farm animals, fruits, vegetables, flowers and holiday designs. Patrons are also welcome to pick their own wish lantern (for $5) to decorate and take home. Advance tickets are required. Queens Farm; 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy. queensfarm.org. Tickets are $24.99 for general admission, $16.99 for kids 3 to 12 and free for babies 0 to 2. 4:30 to 9:30 p.m., Jan. 7 to 9.

SATURDAY, JAN. 8

PINE (Rockaway Beach): Head to Rockaway Beach this weekend to see Pine, described as “an installation conceived out of necessity to mourn in a time of compiling obstacles.” The installation is created out of repurposed Christmas trees and is meant to facilitate “public grieving, commemoration and regeneration” in the midst of a pandemic. Attendees are advised to dress warm and bring a blanket or beach chair. Registration is required. Beach 81st Street entrance at Rockaway Beach and Boardway. nycparks.org. Free. 3 to 6 p.m., Jan. 8.

SUNDAY, JAN. 9

Vinyasa Yoga (The Rockaway Hotel): Grab a mat and towel and take some wellness classes at The Rockaway Hotel. On Sundays, the hotel hosts a one-hour Vinyasa yoga class, which is characterized by connecting your breath to your movements. The Rockaway Hotel; 108-10 Rockaway Beach Dr. sevenrooms.com. $18. 9 a.m., Jan. 9.

Animal Tales: “Winter Dance” (Alley Pond Environmental Center): This event features a reading of “Winter Dance” by Marion Dane Bauer, which teaches children about what foxes, bats, turtles and geese do to survive the winter months. Participants will then get the opportunity to get an up-close look at three different animals and take a brisk nature walk. Be sure to dress appropriately for the weather! Children should be accompanied by an adult 18 and older. Registration is required. 224-65 76th Ave., Oakland Gardens. alleypond.org. $24 per child. 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Jan. 9.

To submit an event for QNS Weekender, email jbagcal@schnepsmedia.com.