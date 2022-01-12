Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

NYC Restaurant Week returns for its 30th year and Queens foodies can look forward to trying nearly two dozen places across the borough starting next Tuesday.

Reservations are now open for the annual gastronomic event, which will feature 21 Queens-based restaurants and more than 440 restaurants in the city. Participating Queens eateries include Neir’s Tavern, MoCA Asian Bistro, Bar Marseille, Adda, London Lennie’s and Senso Unico.

As in years past, restaurants will offer multi-course, prix-fixe menus for lunch and dinner for $29, $39 or $59, dependent on an establishment’s price point.

According to NYC & Company, NYC Restaurant Week will join NYC Broadway Week, NYC Must-See Week and its newest program, NYC Hotel Week, to form NYC Winter Outing, a tourism effort that offers special deals to those who are “masked and vaxxed.”

“NYC Restaurant Week has become a treasured tradition. I’ve participated since the first one in 1992,” said David Burke, co-chair of the NYC & Company Culinary Committee. “It’s always been a tremendous way for people to experience restaurants they’ve never been to, including some of the top restaurants in the world, by making them so accessibly priced. This year it takes on a new role as being the perfect reason for people to connect and communicate in person over a great meal, while supporting the hard-hit restaurant industry.”

Patrons can book reservations for dining out from Jan. 18 through Feb. 13 at nycgo.com/restaurantweek.

Restaurants and eateries that want to participate in the program still have time to sign up, free of charge, for any or all weeks from Jan. 18 through Feb. 13.

“NYC Restaurant Week provides New Yorkers and visitors with the opportunity to experience diverse cuisines in the many multicultural neighborhoods across New York City’s five boroughs,” said Tren’ness Woods-Black, co-chair of the NYC & Company Culinary Committee. “It’s more important than ever to support these local businesses in the coming weeks, some that have been a neighborhood staple for years and others that are new to the area; they each bring unique offerings to our dynamic city.”

Below is a list of participating Queens restaurants.

Astoria

Addy’s Barbecue, 30-94 Steinway St. (Fusion Barbecue)

Anassa Taverna, 28-10 Astoria Blvd. (Mediterranean, Greek)

Burger Village, 40-17 Broadway (Burgers)

De Mole Astoria, 4220 30th Ave. (Mexican)

Fresco’s Cantina, 12-14 31st Ave. (Mexican)

Hutch Astoria, 35-07 31st Ave. (Traditional American, Sandwiches)

Meet the Meat, 23-92 21st St. (Steakhouse)

Sac’s Place, 35-11 35th Ave. (Italian, Pizza)

Vite Vinostera, 31-05 34th St. (Italian)

Forest Hills

Guantanamera Restaurant, 110-80 Queens Blvd. (Cuban)

Keuka Kafe, 112-04 Queens Blvd. (New American)

MoCA Asian Bistro, 107-18 70th Rd. (Asian Fusion)

Queens Bully, 113-30 Queens Blvd. (Barbecue)

Tuscan Hills, 110-60 Queens Blvd. (Italian)

Jackson Heights

Ricky’s Cafe, 75-02 37th Ave. (Traditional American, Diner)

Long Island City

Adda, 31-31 Thomson Ave. (Indian)

Rego Park

London Lennie’s, 63-88 Woodhaven Blvd. (Seafood)

The Rockaways

Bar Marseille, 190 Beach 69th St. (French)

Sunnyside

Senso Unico, 43-04 47th Ave. (Italian)

Woodhaven

Neir’s Tavern, 87-48 78th St.

Multiple Locations