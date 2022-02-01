Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

While city and state officials joined Governor Kathy Hochul to celebrate the completion of Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport last week and with Delta Airlines scheduled to finish its new Terminal C in the spring, the focus is already shifting to the massive overhaul of JFK Airport.

Vantage-led JFK Millennium Partners (PMP) recently announced that Helena Williams has been appointed project director and CEO of the team selected by the Port Authority to lead the development of the new multibillion-dollar international Terminal 6.

The St. John’s University School of Law graduate most recently served as chief deputy county executive for Nassau County, overseeing the county’s operating budget of $3.1 billion and some 7,000 employees, as well as delivering significant initiatives for the county’s 1.3 million residents. Previously, Williams held a variety of leadership positions during three decades at the MTA including president of Long Island Rail Road, executive director of MTA and president of Long Island Bus.

“World-class transportation infrastructure is critically important to keep a region moving, create strong local employment opportunities, and, at an international gateway airport like JFK, deliver a positive, memorable first and last impression of New York to visitors,” Williams said. “I look forward to leading the JMP team and collaborating with our airline partners to create a new Terminal 6 at JFK.”

The new Terminal 6 will connect to JetBlue’s Terminal 5 and be equipped with capacity for 10 new gates. The project includes 100,000 square feet of commercial dining and retail amenities, lounges and recreational spaces. Much like the experience at the Vantage-led new LaGuardia Terminal B, the new Terminal 6 will incorporate the latest advances in both sustainability and security, infused with the partners’ renowned customer experience, operational excellence and a uniquely New York sense of place.

“Helena’s track record of delivering complex transportation infrastructure projects and operations, leading high-performing teams and engaging meaningfully with the local community and project stakeholders in the greater New York region makes her the ideal person to lead the world-class redevelopment of Terminal 6 at JFK,” Vantage Airport Group Chair and CEO George Casey said. “We are delighted to welcome her to the Vantage team, as we embark on this exciting project with the Port Authority to help reimagine the travel experience at JFK.“

The redevelopment will also include critical infrastructure improvements to the airport’s roadways to optimize traffic flow; enhance aircraft circulation; and increase capacity for additional airline operations to improve connectivity and maximize the use of space. Construction of the new terminal is scheduled to begin later this year and the first new gates are scheduled to open in 2025.

“JetBlue is delighted to welcome Helena to the Terminal 6 team as we work alongside JMP to modernize JFK into a world-class airport,” said Lisa Reifer, head of finance and treasury at JetBlue. “Helena’s success delivering complex transportation infrastructure throughout the region demonstrates that she brings the experience and passion needed to develop a terminal that New Yorkers can be proud of.”